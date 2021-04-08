Advertisement

$35,000 raised for Meals on Wheels in Midland

Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Senior Life Midland’s virtual March for Meals was a huge success.

According to a release, the event raised more than $35,000 for Meals on Wheels in Midland in just the month of March.

Restaurant owner and former mayor Jerry Morales helped Senior Life reach its goal by holding a Give Back Day at both Mulberry Café and Gerardo’s Casita raising $1,500.

“The community came out and supported Midland seniors, through partial proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels.” says Tracy Renton, Director of Development and Marketing for Senior Life Midland.  “We are honored to partner with local businesses like Gerardo’s and Mulberry to help fund the vital services Senior Life Midland provides to our aging population.  This donation today will help Senior Life Midland fund 215 meals for homebound seniors of Meals on Wheels.  We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful partnership with the Morales family and both Gerardo’s Casita and Mulberry Café!”

