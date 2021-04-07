Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 4/7

By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A Red Flag Warning for southeast New Mexico and the Guadalupe Mountains this afternoon until early evening for Wednesday, April 7. Winds: Plains: W 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Mountains: W 25-35 mph with higher gusts. Fire danger: critical to extreme. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s, except along the Rio Grande with highs near 90.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Authorities in Crane responded to a fire at My Friend's Grill on Tuesday morning.
Crane restaurant catches fire overnight

Latest News

West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday
West Texas Weather Forecast 4/6
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/22
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/22
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/18
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/18
Be prepared for windy weather.
West Texas Weather Forecast 3/17