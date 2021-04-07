West Texas Weather Forecast 4/7

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A Red Flag Warning for southeast New Mexico and the Guadalupe Mountains this afternoon until early evening for Wednesday, April 7. Winds: Plains: W 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Mountains: W 25-35 mph with higher gusts. Fire danger: critical to extreme. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s, except along the Rio Grande with highs near 90.

