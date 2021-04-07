Advertisement

UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving Day around the corner

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving day is a 24-hour online campaign dedicated to helping the university and its students.

Falcon Giving Day is set to be held on Wednesday, April 14. Find out how to participate here.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Danielle Davila, UTPB Alumni Giving and Relations Coordinator, to discuss the special day.

