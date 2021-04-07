Advertisement

Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.

Researchers writing in the journal Lancet Psychiatry said 34% of COVID-19 survivors received a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis within six months of infection.

Anxiety and mood disorders were the two most diagnosed.

Conditions were more severe in hospitalized patients, but they were also common in outpatients.

The study examined electronic health records of more than 230,000 patients, making it the largest study of its kind yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Authorities in Crane responded to a fire at My Friend's Grill on Tuesday morning.
Crane restaurant catches fire overnight

Latest News

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
This combo of undated handout booking photo provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a memorial service for the late Air Force Brig. Gen....
Former Vice President Mike Pence memoir set for 2023 release
UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving day is a 24-hour online campaign dedicated to helping the...
UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving Day around the corner
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck