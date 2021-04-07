Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf’s Active Shooter Alert bill heading to Texas Senate

State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.
State Representative Brooks Landgraf with Joanna Leyva, the mother of Leilah Hernandez.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf’s legislation that would create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System unanimously passed out of the Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday and is now heading to the Texas Senate.

“In the aftermath of the August 31, 2019 mass shooting, I received countless calls and messages from constituents with ideas on how to save lives and prevent mass violence by establishing an active shooter alert system in Texas. That’s exactly what HB 103 sets out to do,” Landgraf said.

House Bill 103 would have the Texas Department of Public Safety create a system that would alert the public when a law enforcement agency determines there is an active shooter situation.

Rep. Landgraf began creating the bill after working with families of victims of the August 31, 2019, mass shooting that left seven people dead and 25 people injured.

Leilah Hernandez, 15, was the youngest victim who was killed in the shooting.

“Today is about remembering those we have lost and fighting to prevent other Texas families from enduring the pain that Leilah’s family has to go through,” Landgraf said after the bill was passed. “I want to honor her family’s courage and her memory, along with the memory of everyone we lost, by passing this needed legislation into law.”

