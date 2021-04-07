Advertisement

Spotlight on Baby Blues Learning Center

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Terry Cardona to discuss Baby Blues Learning Center.

Baby Blues Learning Center is located at 508 North Sam Houston Avenue.

Click here to vote on your new favorite business in Downtown Odessa.

