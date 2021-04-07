Spotlight on Baby Blues Learning Center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa is asking for your vote to help name the best new business in the downtown area.

Twelve businesses were nominated, and we’re working with Downtown Odessa to highlight each one.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Terry Cardona to discuss Baby Blues Learning Center.

Baby Blues Learning Center is located at 508 North Sam Houston Avenue.

