Advertisement

Odessa police investigating early morning shooting

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Highland Street and Lindy Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Authorities in Crane responded to a fire at My Friend's Grill on Tuesday morning.
Crane restaurant catches fire overnight

Latest News

UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving day is a 24-hour online campaign dedicated to helping the...
UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving Day around the corner
UT Permian Basin's Falcon Giving Day around the corner
UT Permian Basin's Falcon Giving Day around the corner
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper