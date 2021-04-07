Odessa police investigating early morning shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Highland Street and Lindy Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to investigate the shooting.

