Odessa Animal Shelter to close for 30 days following distemper exposure

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Animal Shelter will be closed for the next 30 days following a distemper exposure.

During this time, the shelter’s intake will be limited to exposure cases. Owners can have their pets quarantined with their veterinarian if approved and accepted.

Strays and surrenders will not be accepted at the shelter at this time. The shelter will continue to help the public with euthanizing ill or injured animals until further notice.

According to Odessa Animal Control, both distemper and parvo viruses have been spreading in the West Texas area at an ‘alarming rate.’

The public is urged to have their pets vaccinated for rabies, distemper and parvovirus, and feline Leukemia.

Symptoms of distemper include fever, eye and nasal discharge, lethargy, loss of appetite, sneezing, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea and involuntary twitches.

