New Texas Tech coach spent a decade in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - New Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams is a West Texas native, who’s coached in the region his entire career. He spent a decade in Big Spring, coaching at Howard College.

Adams led the Hawks from 2004 to 2013. He racked up 233 wins, including a national championship in 2010.

Watch the video above to hear what Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks had to say about Adams’ time in Big Spring and what he’ll bring to Texas Tech.

