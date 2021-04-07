Mike Collier looking into running for Lieutenant Governor in 2022

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas businessman Mike Collier is looking into running against Dan Patrick for Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

Collier says he’s decided to spend the next few months traveling across the state and meeting with Texans to determine what current issues matter most.

After that, he will make a formal announcement on whether or not he will run for Lt. Governor again.

Collier says that he viewers the state as a business, with complex problems like finding permanent funding for education, improving access to healthcare, expanding Medicaid and looking at what he calls out-of-control property taxes.

“Well, we have a lot of complex problems in the state, and I’m a business leader; that’s what I do for a living, and I solve complex problems for my clients. I view the state of Texas as a client,” said Collier.

Collier says that he is also against storing high-level nuclear waste in West Texas.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.