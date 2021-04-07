Midland family replaces burned home after GoFundMe takes off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Do you ever wonder if chipping in to a GoFundMe is worthwhile? One Midland family shows just how far a simple donation can go.

Last month, CBS7 introduced you to a family that lost its entire home to a fire and connected you to their GoFundMe account to show you how you can help.

Those donations paid off in a big way.

The Arenas family asked for $5,000 to get a new mobile home, but ended up getting $24,000.

It was more than enough to buy a mobile home and get to work on fixing it up for the family to move in.

Liliana Arenas said most of the funds came from a single donor who gave $20,000, a remarkable act of generosity that turned her life around in a moment.

“It feels really amazing,” she said. “You’re like surprised because this all came out of nowhere. A month ago we were picking up what was left that was literally almost nothing compared to what we had.”

The family is working on fixing up the place so they can move in soon.

They’re also still trying to scrape up some more funds to buy new appliances as a precaution to make sure they don’t catch fire like they did in their last home.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.