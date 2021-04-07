Advertisement

Mark Adams introduced as Texas Tech head coach

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - After having their hearts broken by Chris Beard, Texas Tech fans were given a chance to celebrate on Tuesday. Mark Adams was officially introduced as the new head basketball coach of the Red Raiders.

Adams is a Lubbock-area native and graduate of Texas Tech. He’s spent his career coaching across West Texas, including at Howard College in Big Spring.

He’s served as an assistant coach with at Texas Tech since 2016.

Watch the video above to hear what Adams had to say about West Texas, Beard, and the future of the Red Raiders.

Howard College baseball
Howard College outlasts Odessa College in 25-24 run fest
Mark Adams at Howard College
New Texas Tech coach spent a decade in Big Spring