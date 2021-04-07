Ector Co. Commissioner Mike Gardner speaks on trash, library funding at community meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner of Precinct 1 held a community meeting on Tuesday night where he took questions from the community and encouraged residents to become involved and practice their civic duty.

West Odessans fired several questions at Commissioner Gardner, with topics ranging from hazardous trash piling up in neighborhoods, stray dogs killing livestock and questions about library funding.

Gardner answered the questions while recommending that they attend Commissioners Court meetings to get a better idea of what’s happening in the community.

“Come to court on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month and learn about what’s going on in your county. Pay attention, there’s a lot of things that go on, there’s a lot of money spent, you need to be in on it and understand what’s going on,” said Gardner.

Gardner says that money is being spent across different areas with the goal of leaving a lasting impact on the community.

