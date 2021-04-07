Advertisement

Ector Co. Commissioner Mike Gardner speaks on trash, library funding at community meeting

Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Commissioner Mike Gardner of Precinct 1 held a community meeting on Tuesday night where he took questions from the community and encouraged residents to become involved and practice their civic duty.

West Odessans fired several questions at Commissioner Gardner, with topics ranging from hazardous trash piling up in neighborhoods, stray dogs killing livestock and questions about library funding.

Gardner answered the questions while recommending that they attend Commissioners Court meetings to get a better idea of what’s happening in the community.

“Come to court on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month and learn about what’s going on in your county. Pay attention, there’s a lot of things that go on, there’s a lot of money spent, you need to be in on it and understand what’s going on,” said Gardner.

Gardner says that money is being spent across different areas with the goal of leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Authorities in Crane responded to a fire at My Friend's Grill on Tuesday morning.
Crane restaurant catches fire overnight

Latest News

UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving day is a 24-hour online campaign dedicated to helping the...
UT Permian Basin’s Falcon Giving Day around the corner
UT Permian Basin's Falcon Giving Day around the corner
UT Permian Basin's Falcon Giving Day around the corner
Odessa police responded to a shooting at Highland Street and Lindy Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Odessa police investigating early morning shooting
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper