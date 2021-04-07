Auditions for Summer Mummers set for April 11-12

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s time to start thinking about Summer Mummers.

This year will mark the 73rd season of Summer Mummers at the Yucca Theatre in Midland.

Auditions for the production will begin next week on April 11th and the 12th.

There will also be sign-ups to work offstage for the production.

The Summer Mummers season will open on June 4th and run through September 4th.

