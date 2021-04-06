Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 4/6

By Craig Stewart
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A Red Flag Warning in effect this afternoon and early evening for all of southeast New Mexico and much of West Texas on Tuesday, April 6, for very dry and windy conditions. Extreme fire danger. Winds:  Plains west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Mountains west 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the Davis Mountains, and 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains. Highs will be near 90 into the mid 90s.

