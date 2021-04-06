Advertisement

Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. Texas and Louisiana sued the federal government Tuesday, April 6, 2021, alleging immigration authorities have declined to take custody of people who have been convicted of crimes and could be subject to deportation.(Cedar Attanasio | AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — Texas and Louisiana are suing the federal government, alleging immigration officials have declined to take custody of people who’ve been convicted of crimes and are subject to deportation.

The states sued in a federal court in Houston on Tuesday.

They contend President Joe Biden’s policy changes allow immigrants convicted of crimes to be released rather than held for deportation at the end of their sentences.

The lawsuit comes after Texas officials said Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been prepared to release three men convicted of sex offenses, in an apparent misapplication of Biden’s enforcement directives.

ICE declined to comment.

