Teens arrive at migrant holding facility in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The migrant holding facility in Pecos has now seen its first arrivals.

Four buses carrying around 125 migrant children between the ages of 13 and 17 arrived at the facility on Monday evening. Staff at the facility held up signs welcoming the teens and cheering them on as they walked off the bus.

The teens received a medical check after getting off the buses and were provided clothing, snacks and toiletries. They were then tested for COVID-19 and placed under quarantine for the next seven days.

Officials tell CBS7 that the teen’s target time to be at the Pecos facility is about 35 days, but that is a moving target.

