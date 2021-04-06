Advertisement

Teens arrive at migrant holding facility in Pecos

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The migrant holding facility in Pecos has now seen its first arrivals.

Four buses carrying around 125 migrant children between the ages of 13 and 17 arrived at the facility on Monday evening. Staff at the facility held up signs welcoming the teens and cheering them on as they walked off the bus.

The teens received a medical check after getting off the buses and were provided clothing, snacks and toiletries. They were then tested for COVID-19 and placed under quarantine for the next seven days.

Officials tell CBS7 that the teen’s target time to be at the Pecos facility is about 35 days, but that is a moving target.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol...
Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center to begin reopening to visitors
West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday
West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday