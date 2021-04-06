Scenic Mountain Medical Center to begin reopening to visitors

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Wednesday, some visitors will be allowed at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

According to a release, visitors for patients admitted with COVID-19 will still be restricted, but visitations will be opened up for all other patients during visiting hours.

“Decreasing positivity rates and hospitalization rates in our community related to COVID-19, as well as more people receiving the vaccine, makes us feel more comfortable opening up for visitation. It is also the right move for our patients and their families,” said Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.”

Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s visiting hours are:

-Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will also be allowed in the non-patient areas of the hospital including the Yellow Rose Café and the Scenic Mountain gift shop.

“Restricting visitation has been a critical need to keep hospital staff and patients safe, but we are pleased to see that our numbers are now in a place where we can welcome back the friends and families of our patients,” said Stacey Brown, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “We understand how difficult it has been for them not to have access to see each other during such a vulnerable time.”

Any visitors to the hospital must self-screen and wear a mask at all times.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.