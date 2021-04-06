Advertisement

Scenic Mountain Medical Center to begin reopening to visitors

Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.(SMMC)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Wednesday, some visitors will be allowed at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

According to a release, visitors for patients admitted with COVID-19 will still be restricted, but visitations will be opened up for all other patients during visiting hours.

“Decreasing positivity rates and hospitalization rates in our community related to COVID-19, as well as more people receiving the vaccine, makes us feel more comfortable opening up for visitation. It is also the right move for our patients and their families,” said Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.”

Scenic Mountain Medical Center’s visiting hours are:

-Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors will also be allowed in the non-patient areas of the hospital including the Yellow Rose Café and the Scenic Mountain gift shop.

“Restricting visitation has been a critical need to keep hospital staff and patients safe, but we are pleased to see that our numbers are now in a place where we can welcome back the friends and families of our patients,” said Stacey Brown, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “We understand how difficult it has been for them not to have access to see each other during such a vulnerable time.”

Any visitors to the hospital must self-screen and wear a mask at all times.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol...
Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday
West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday