Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing after being shut down for more than a year by the pandemic.

Norwegian said Tuesday that it plans trips in late July in the Greek islands and in August in the Caribbean.

The cruise line expects the sailings to attract plenty of Americans, who can’t cruise yet in U.S. waters.

Norwegian said all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

