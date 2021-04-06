Advertisement

Lock of George Washington’s hair sold for nearly $40K

Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a...
Leland’s Auction House said the strands of George Washington's hair have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.(Lelands Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A locket containing strands of George Washington’s hair was sold for nearly $40,000.

Lelands Auctions said the multiple strands have been stored in a handmade brass and glass locket for years.

They are believed to have been removed from Washington’s head close to or after his death in 1799.

The bidding started at $1,000 in February. Forty-five bids later, the price rose to $39,921.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol...
Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds