Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Abbott cited protecting personal freedoms in his executive order signed Tuesday.
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.(Carly May for The Texas Tribune)
By Reese Oxner
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday banned state agencies, political subdivisions or organizations receiving public funds from creating “vaccine passports” or otherwise requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to receive services.

This comes as vaccine credentials, often referred to as vaccine passports, are being developed around the world as a way to quickly prove someone’s vaccination status, particularly with private companies. It has become a fierce debate, with Republicans largely opposing the move, saying it is an infringement on individual freedoms and privacy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also prohibited state agencies from using vaccine passports and businesses from requiring their customers to display one.

Businesses can require their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said in a video, announcing the executive order. “Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal health information just to go about their daily lives. That is why I have issued an Executive Order that prohibits government-mandated vaccine passports in Texas. We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health — and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms.”

Most Read

14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol...
Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center to begin reopening to visitors
West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday
West Texas under extreme fire danger Tuesday