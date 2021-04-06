Advertisement

Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have proposed spending $200 million to clean up and close the wastewater reservoir that triggered evacuations of homes and businesses amid fears it would burst open and cause massive flooding.

But it was not immediately clear how officials plan to tackle the huge engineering challenge.

Republican State Senate president Wilton Simpson says a committee on Wednesday will take up an amendment to use federal stimulus money for the project.

A House committee is also expected to consider a similar bill.

More than 300 homes and local businesses were evacuated when the reservoir holding millions of gallons of wastewater water appeared poised to burst open.

Piney Point Update

4 p.m. Press Conference from the EOC

Posted by Manatee County, Florida Government on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Latest News

FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire
State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019, file photo is the entrance to the Border Patrol...
Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds