Crane restaurant catches fire overnight
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Authorities responded to a major fire in Crane Tuesday morning.
According to the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, My Friends’ Grill at Gaston Street and U.S. Highway 385 caught on fire.
Several roadways, including U.S. Highway 385, near the restaurant have been closed as firefighters work to put the fire out.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
