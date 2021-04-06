Advertisement

At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference in Dallas on March 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott bans state agencies and state-funded organizations from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Madison McDonald, 30.
Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids
Many Texas school districts are administering the STAAR tests online for the first time this...
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas
Authorities in Crane responded to a fire at My Friend's Grill on Tuesday morning.
Crane restaurant catches fire overnight

Latest News

Members of law enforcement testify in the Derek Chauvin trial, shedding light on police...
Chauvin trial: Law enforcement on the stand
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot
Nearly 46% of public schools offered five days a week of in-person to all students in February,...
Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin’s actions as trial continues
The Senate Parlimentarian has suggested a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation...
Republicans object to cost of Biden infrastructure plan, rise in corporate tax rate