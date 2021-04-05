Voting now open to decide best new Downtown Odessa business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa wants you to help choose the best new business in the downtown area.

Voting is now open to decide the “Best New Downtown Business from 2020.”

Downtown Odessa describes the award as “given to a downtown business that opened in the 2020 calendar year and is significant, remarkable, and/or a highly desirable/welcomed addition to our downtown.”

The businesses nominated this year are:

-The SIDE Bar and Grill

-Simplee Posh Boutique

-Sunflower RX

-El Sinaloense Mariscos and Bar

-Empire Barbershop

-20/20 Vision Center

-Baby Blue’s Kids Learning Center

-The Ector Theater

-Eofficial Enterprises, Inc.

-Odessa Nail Lounge

-Super B Restaurante

-Basin Pediatric Dentistry

Downtown Odessa asks that you choose one winner and that you only vote once per device. Downtown Odessa says multiple votes per IP address will be disqualified.

Click here to vote.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.