Texas 5th grader raises $10K for fallen DPS officer’s family at Houston County Youth Fair

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston County Youth Fair & Livestock Association wrapped up this week. Some guests say it was a good turnout, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, a 5th grader showed her hog, donated money for a good cause, and left the audience in tears.

The sale of champions ended with a bang, all because of Latexo ISD student Aubrey Waits.

“This is her 3rd year showing in the county fair. She showed a market hog,” said Richard Waits, Aubrey’s father.

“It was very fun, and I got a lot of attention,” Aubrey Waits added.

Once an animal is bought, kids may choose to do with the money as they please. But Waits decided to donate to the family of the fallen DPS officer Chad Walker.

“I saw the story on Facebook where the Limestone County Fair Association auctioned off the last pin of officer Walker’s family and raised a large amount of money to support that family,” Waits said. “I thought about it for a while and took the story to Aubrey. I explained to her what happened and what the situation was. I told her I thought it would be pretty cool if we could do something similar to help the family out. Then I left it as that.”

“I just wanted to help the family,” Waits added.

The Houston County Youth Fair & Livestock show was canceled last year, due to COVID-19.

This year, organizers say more money was at stake and more people showed up than anticipated.

Len Glawson’s family owns Ace Bail Bonds. They were the last to bid and chose to purchase Wait’s animal.

“Due to the story and the act of kindness that Aubrey had, we actually wanted to donate the animal back to Aubrey or back to the association to re-auction it off to raise more money for the walker family,” Glawson explained.

Other donations poured in and Aubrey ended up raising about $10,000. Glawson says it was an emotional moment for the audience.

“It was definitely a touching moment for everybody that raises children. Everybody that has a family, it was a touching moment,” Galwson expressed. “We all family but to have a loved one taken away the way that he was taken away, is just heartwarming and it was a touching moment.”

Waits’ father, Richard says this moment highlights the giving hearts of people in the agricultural community and shines a light on the work they are doing to help out the children involved.

