Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fighting Midlander Jenny Cudd’s request for a change of venue from Washington D.C., where she faces charges stemming from the January 6th Capitol Riots.

Back in March, Cudd asked to move her trial from Washington D.C. because she could not receive a fair trial there. According to the motion, Cudd’s defense argued that the case was centered around former President Donald Trump, and because Washington D.C had voted almost 95% for President Joe Biden, the jury pool could not be impartial.

Cudd asked for the trial to be moved to West Texas.

In the memo filed by the Assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, they argue that it is too early to grant a change of venue and that the decision is usually made after the voir dire stage of a trial where prospective jurors are questioned. The memo also points out that Cudd is the first Capitol rioter to ask for a change of venue out of hundreds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also filed a memo in opposition of Cudd’s motion to sever, which would make her case and another Capitol rioter from Midland, Eliel Rosa, separate.

Cudd and Rosa were seen in several videos and pictures on social media in the group that broke into the Capitol building back on January 6th, as Congress was certifying the presidential election results.

Cudd and Rosa’s next hearing is set for later this month.

