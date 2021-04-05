Out of the ashes: Woman finds her beloved painting in perfect condition after apartment fire

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Early Sunday morning, a fire at an apartment complex in Big Spring damaged several units and sent two people to the hospital.

But in all the destruction, some survivors found a reason to be grateful.

Lucy Gomez woke up early this morning to someone pounding on her door but didn’t answer because she thought they were trying to break in.

When she realized it was the fire department, she bolted, leaving everything behind and running out of her apartment.

“So he said ma’am get out, get out. I didn’t know what else because he left, and he said to get out, so I went over here and stood. Then somebody came and was with me,” said Gomez.

Gomez was among dozens of tenants who had to evacuate their home this morning due to a fire at Ponderosa Apartments.

She says out of everything she owned; there was one thing she hoped wasn’t damaged.

“Then at home, I said that’s okay, that’s okay if I lost everything but not my Jesus picture, not my Jesus picture,” said Gomez.

Gomez arrived back at her apartment this afternoon to find most of her possessions destroyed and covered in ashes - almost everything.

“This picture means a lot to me. I’ve had it for about ten years, and right now, it’s not even scratched or wet; praise God or nothing. It’s as though I just bought it from the store,” said Gomez.

Many residents, like Gomez, spent the afternoon searching their apartments for items that had escaped the flames.

Gomez says she’s thankful to be alive and that her painting was saved.

“I can’t; I don’t have words. It just makes me feel happy, and it was worth all the worry and all the ugliness,” said Gomez.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Big Spring Fire Marshal’s office.

Big Spring Emergency Management and the Red Cross have set up a reunification center at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at Howard College.

At this time, four families have been relocated.

Anyone needing assistance due to the fire can report to the reunification center or contact the Red Cross.

Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason posted this list of items needed for the displaced residents.

List of items needed for residents of Ponderosa Apartments. (KOSA)

