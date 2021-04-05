Advertisement

Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper exposure

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Animal Control is dealing with a distemper exposure after a dog was found to be carrying the virus.

According to a release, the facility took in a dog that was found to have distemper and began following protocols to eradicate the virus.

The remaining animals that may have been exposed have been quarantined and isolated in a separate building.

According to OAC, both distemper and parvo viruses have been spreading in the West Texas area at an ‘alarming rate.’

The public is urged to have their pets vaccinated for rabies, distemper and parvo virus, and feline Leukemia.

Symptoms of distemper include fever, eye and nasal discharge, lethargy, loss of appetite, sneezing, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea and involuntary twitches.

