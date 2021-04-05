Advertisement

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles metro area experienced a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in the wee hours of Monday...
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A minor earthquake gave the Los Angeles area an early morning jolt.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4 quake hit at 4:44 a.m. Monday and was centered east of Los Angeles International Airport in the Inglewood area.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles.

The USGS says light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was the largest of several foreshocks, and a series of tiny aftershocks followed.

