Advertisement

Midland College hosting Diversity Conference

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Dr. William ‘Chris’ Brown, Co-Department Chair of English at Midland College to discuss MC’s upcoming Diversity Conference.

The Diversity Conference is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 16, and will look at the topics of diversity, equity, and social justice. The conference will feature breakout sessions from speakers around the world including MC faculty and students.

Find out how to register here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
Odessa man in critical condition after car crash
14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Firefighters look through the rubble of Ponderosa Apartments early Sunday morning.
At least two people injured in Big Spring apartment fire
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas

Latest News

Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas
14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Odessa Animal Shelter. (Photo courtesy of the City of Odessa)
Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper exposure
Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper outbreak
Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper outbreak
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student