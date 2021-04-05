Midland College hosting Diversity Conference

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Dr. William ‘Chris’ Brown, Co-Department Chair of English at Midland College to discuss MC’s upcoming Diversity Conference.

The Diversity Conference is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 16, and will look at the topics of diversity, equity, and social justice. The conference will feature breakout sessions from speakers around the world including MC faculty and students.

Find out how to register here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.