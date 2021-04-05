Advertisement

Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A fundraiser is being held on Monday evening for the family of a Monahans girl.

Mya Moreno, 14, passed away last week.

The fundraiser, titled In Memory of Mya, is being held at Exalt 8:28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1510 East Sealy Avenue.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Mya’s funeral services. Walker Junior High School will be dismissing at noon on Tuesday to allow students and staff to attend Mya’s funeral.

