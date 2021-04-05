Harmony Home looking to bring awareness to child abuse with pinwheels

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local non-profit is looking to bring awareness to child abuse in the Permian Basin for Child Abuse Awareness month.

Harmony Home, a children’s advocacy center located in Odessa, hopes to bring attention to the problem by planting blue pinwheel gardens across the city.

The idea of the project is that pinwheels are reflective of the bright future all children deserve.

Child abuse cases in West Texas are up 25% over a typical year, according to caseworkers.

