Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will be declining an invitation to throw the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ opening game.

Governor Abbott cited Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta as his reason for declining. The MLB pulled the All-Star game on Friday in objection to recent changes made to Georgia’s voting laws.

“Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star game from Atlanta,” stated Governor Abbott in a letter. “It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”

Governor Abbott went on to say that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred decided to pull the All-Star game from Atlanta after speaking with players.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft,” Manfred said. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The Texas Rangers are opening their home season against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:05 p.m. on Monday.

