Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters and Centers to host seminar on anxiety management

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin.(CBS7)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin and Centers are teaming up to host a community seminar on anxiety management this week.

The free virtual seminar is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 8, from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

The seminar will be conducted by Kathlene Pendelton, LPC, LCDC from Centers who will be providing families with coping strategies to get back on track during and after the pandemic.

Attendees must RSVP by 6 p.m. on April 6th to receive the Zoom link. Please RSVP to the BBBS office at (432) 687-0195 or email info@bbbspermianbasin.org.

“Prolonged stress in children can bring depression, impaired behavioral and emotional development and later medical issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, all of which can affect our community for decades.  Crites went on to say that parents have had to deal with prolonged stress as while sheltering at home, struggling to home school their children and the effects of juggling additional demands,” said Kay Crites, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
Odessa man in critical condition after car crash
14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and will allow...
Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game over MLB’s decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta
Firefighters look through the rubble of Ponderosa Apartments early Sunday morning.
At least two people injured in Big Spring apartment fire
Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas

Latest News

Jenny Cudd is facing charges stemming from the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
Prosecutors object to Cudd’s request to move Capitol riot case to West Texas
14-year-old Mya Moreno passed away last week.
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Odessa Animal Shelter. (Photo courtesy of the City of Odessa)
Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper exposure
Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper outbreak
Odessa Animal Control dealing with distemper outbreak
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student
Fundraiser to be held for Monahans student