Big Brothers Big Sisters and Centers to host seminar on anxiety management

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin and Centers are teaming up to host a community seminar on anxiety management this week.

The free virtual seminar is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 8, from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

The seminar will be conducted by Kathlene Pendelton, LPC, LCDC from Centers who will be providing families with coping strategies to get back on track during and after the pandemic.

Attendees must RSVP by 6 p.m. on April 6th to receive the Zoom link. Please RSVP to the BBBS office at (432) 687-0195 or email info@bbbspermianbasin.org.

“Prolonged stress in children can bring depression, impaired behavioral and emotional development and later medical issues, including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, all of which can affect our community for decades. Crites went on to say that parents have had to deal with prolonged stress as while sheltering at home, struggling to home school their children and the effects of juggling additional demands,” said Kay Crites, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.