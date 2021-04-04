Advertisement

Odessa man in critical condition after car crash

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 2500 block of East IH-20 in reference to a major crash.(MGN)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition after a major crash early Saturday morning in South Odessa.

According to Odessa Police, OPD responded to a call Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the area near 2500 East IH-20 in reference to a major crash.

An investigation revealed a 2013 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Sergio Munoz, 34, was westbound near 2500 E IH-20. The vehicle left the roadway, striking sand barrels and cable tension barriers. The impact caused the vehicle to roll, ejecting Munoz from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police have blocked off the intersection of West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.
Police scene in south Odessa ends with no arrests
Cars fill the parking lot at Cinergy Odessa.
Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound
MMH opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults before the state did - but...
Adults over the age of 16 can get vaccinated in Texas, so why aren’t they?
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Midland College completes series sweep of NMMI
Cars fill the parking lot at Cinergy Odessa.
Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound
MMH opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults before the state did - but...
Adults over the age of 16 can get vaccinated in Texas, so why aren’t they?