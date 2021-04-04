Odessa man in critical condition after car crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is in critical condition after a major crash early Saturday morning in South Odessa.

According to Odessa Police, OPD responded to a call Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m. OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the area near 2500 East IH-20 in reference to a major crash.

An investigation revealed a 2013 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Sergio Munoz, 34, was westbound near 2500 E IH-20. The vehicle left the roadway, striking sand barrels and cable tension barriers. The impact caused the vehicle to roll, ejecting Munoz from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

