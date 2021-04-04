Advertisement

At least two people injured in Big Spring apartment fire

Firefighters look through the rubble of Ponderosa Apartments early Sunday morning.
Firefighters look through the rubble of Ponderosa Apartments early Sunday morning.(KBEST Media)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A major apartment fire injured at least two people at Ponderosa Apartments in Big Spring earlier Sunday morning.

The Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a call around 2:00 a.m. about a fire at an apartment complex near 1400 E 6th St. The Big Spring Fire Department responded, finding multiple apartment units fully engulfed. The fire spread to more units until firefighters got control of the fire around 4:00 a.m.

Two people were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burn injuries of unknown severity.

In conjunction with the Red Cross, Big Spring Emergency Management has set up a Reunification Center at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at Howard College to assist those families affected by the fire.

At this time, four families have been relocated. The Big Spring Emergency Chaplain Corp is also assisting the individuals and families affected by this fire. Howard College and the Big Spring Independent School District also assisted.

Anyone needing assistance due to the fire can report to the Reunification Center in the East Room of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum or contact the American Red Cross at (432) 563-2267.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

