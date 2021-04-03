Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For many people, the weekend means heading to watch the latest blockbuster. But the movie theater isn’t just about the show.

It means popcorn and an ice-cold drink, something many people haven’t experienced for an entire year. That’s quickly changing.

“We were always confident that we would be back in this position sooner than later,” Cinergy General Manager Christopher Maples said.

Maples has been with Cinergy for nearly four years. He watched as the pandemic ravaged theaters; he’s now witnessing their comeback.

“We’re getting there,” he said. “Faster than we would’ve anticipated, which makes for a lot of challenges.”

It’s those challenges that take up Maples’ day. The Department of Labor’s jobs report for March painted an optimistic picture for the entertainment sector, which grew by 64,000 jobs.

“You know, we’re hoping to be closer to 100% by May when school lets out for summer,” Maples said. “Based on those numbers, I need to hire about a hundred more team members for just [the Odessa] location.”

Maples said 75% of pre-pandemic business has returned. That’s far better than last April when Cinergy was doing no business at all.

He attributes the surge to more people getting vaccinated, as well as a movie of – monster proportions.

“Godzilla vs. Kong has really boosted our sales dramatically,” he said.

And with the monetary monsters at its side, Cinergy is ready for Easter and beyond.

“We’re just looking to get staffed up with the best team we can as quickly as we can.”

