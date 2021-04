MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College baseball team completed a four-game sweep of New Mexico Military Institute on Friday.

After winning a pair of games on Thursday, the Chaparrals won 8-6 and 15-5 in a doubleheader on Friday. The Chaps are now 11-1 in conference play.

Watch the video above for highlights.

