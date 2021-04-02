West Texas law enforcement officers pay tribute to fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, local law enforcement officers came together to remember a fallen DPS Trooper who was shot and killed.

The Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and DPS Troopers gathered in Downtown Odessa to turn their vehicles’ lights on.

Governor Greg Abbott asked law enforcement officers across the state to turn their lights on for a minute at 1 p.m. to honor Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker was shot during a traffic stop in Mexia and died from his injuries a few days later.

Walker leaves behind his wife and several children.

The Midland Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies gathered at Grande Stadium to display their lights for Trooper Walker.

Today, the Midland Police Department and several other local law enforcement agencies gathered at Grande Stadium to... Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.