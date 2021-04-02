Advertisement

West Texas law enforcement officers pay tribute to fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, local law enforcement officers came together to remember a fallen DPS Trooper who was shot and killed.

The Odessa Police Department, Ector County Sheriff’s Office and DPS Troopers gathered in Downtown Odessa to turn their vehicles’ lights on.

Governor Greg Abbott asked law enforcement officers across the state to turn their lights on for a minute at 1 p.m. to honor Trooper Chad Walker.

Walker was shot during a traffic stop in Mexia and died from his injuries a few days later.

Walker leaves behind his wife and several children.

The Midland Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies gathered at Grande Stadium to display their lights for Trooper Walker.

Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

