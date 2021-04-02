Advertisement

Midland business making frames for COVID-19 vaccination cards

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Some people in Midland are finding creative ways to commemorate their proof of vaccination.

Jeff Neely, the owner of Fa Fa Gallery, says getting his vaccination felt like the end of COVID-19, and he wanted to give others a way to celebrate their shots.

Neely says that people come to him with stories about what their vaccination cards mean to them, so he gets creative framing them.

“One person said that it means getting to see your grandkids. She came back, and it was a picture of her hugging her two grandkids next to her card that she brought in. It’s kinda the limits of what you want to put into it and what it means to you. Then it’s an opportunity for us here in the gallery to flex our creative muscle and actually have some fun and do stuff that’s our choosing for you to make your walls beautiful,” said Neely.

Neely says that he’ll help anyone create a frame with the special reasons for getting the vaccine.

