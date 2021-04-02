Local health services receiving millions in federal funding

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The American Rescue Plan is providing more than $400 million for Texas health centers, including some locations here in West Texas.

Presidio County Health Services in Marfa will be receiving $1.7 million in funding. Cactus Health Services in Fort Stockton is set to receive just over $900,000.

The money is meant to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts for vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas of the country.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.