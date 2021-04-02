Advertisement

Local health services receiving millions in federal funding

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The American Rescue Plan is providing more than $400 million for Texas health centers, including some locations here in West Texas.

Presidio County Health Services in Marfa will be receiving $1.7 million in funding. Cactus Health Services in Fort Stockton is set to receive just over $900,000.

The money is meant to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts for vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas of the country.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
Odessa man in critical condition after car crash
Odessa police have blocked off the intersection of West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.
Police scene in south Odessa ends with no arrests
Cars fill the parking lot at Cinergy Odessa.
Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound
MMH opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults before the state did - but...
Adults over the age of 16 can get vaccinated in Texas, so why aren’t they?
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
Odessa man in critical condition after car crash
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Midland College completes series sweep of NMMI
Cars fill the parking lot at Cinergy Odessa.
Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound
MMH opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults before the state did - but...
Adults over the age of 16 can get vaccinated in Texas, so why aren’t they?