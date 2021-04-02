IDEA Public Schools holds groundbreaking in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - IDEA Public Schools broke ground at its second location in the Permian Basin on Thursday.

The campus, which is located on Yukon, is set to enroll 480 students in Kindergarten through Fourth Grade and Sixth grade this August.

IDEA Public Schools will serve more than 1,4000 students in West Texas in the upcoming school year once the campus opens.

