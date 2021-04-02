Advertisement

IDEA Public Schools holds groundbreaking in Odessa

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - IDEA Public Schools broke ground at its second location in the Permian Basin on Thursday.

The campus, which is located on Yukon, is set to enroll 480 students in Kindergarten through Fourth Grade and Sixth grade this August.

IDEA Public Schools will serve more than 1,4000 students in West Texas in the upcoming school year once the campus opens.

