Police scene in south Odessa ends with no arrests

Odessa police have blocked off the intersection of West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.
Odessa police have blocked off the intersection of West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Police have now cleared the scene at West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.

According to the Odessa Police Department, no arrests were made.

A heavy police presence has been reported in south Odessa on Friday morning.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department have blocked off the intersection of West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.

According to the CBS7 crew on scene, police are using a loudspeaker to ask someone inside of a home to come out with his hands up.

No other details have been released at this time.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

