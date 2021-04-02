Advertisement

Gourmet donut business Sister Dough to open store in Midland

Sister Dough will be opening a brick and mortar location in August.
Sister Dough will be opening a brick and mortar location in August.
By Kate Porter
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The gourmet donut business Sister Dough is currently run out of Priscella Garcia’s kitchen, but it will soon have a brick and mortar location in Midland.

Two years ago, after surviving domestic abuse, Garcia was searching for something to help her get out of bed, so she started making donuts.

She posted a picture of the donuts to her Facebook page, and soon people were requesting custom creations.

Her business has since blown up and Garcia has outgrown her kitchen, so the next step is building a store.

“Sister Dough has really became my life. We’re left speechless sometimes at what is brought to us. I have been able to provide my kids like luxuries that we just once didn’t see was in our reach,” said Garcia.

To honor how the business started, Garcia has partnered with the West Texas Crisis Center for events and hopes to one day teach other domestic abuse survivors how to rebuild their lives.

Garcia’s store is set to open in August at the San Miguel Square Shopping Center in Midland.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise the money to open the location.

