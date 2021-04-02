Advertisement

Child abuse cases on the rise in West Texas

CASA of West Texas is seeing a surge in child abuse cases while dealing with a shortage of...
CASA of West Texas is seeing a surge in child abuse cases while dealing with a shortage of volunteers.(Pixabay)
By Shane Battis
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Child abuse cases are on the rise in West Texas. According to CASA of West Texas, they’re up about 25% over a typical year.

CASA - which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, says it’s currently trying to care for around 500 children. That’s 100 more cases than a typical year.

To make the problem worse, CASA says it has about 50 fewer volunteers than usual, so it can’t handle all of its cases.

CASA is only able to serve about 96% of its cases right now.

The staff tells CBS7 that economic hardship from the pandemic is largely to blame for the uptick in abuse.

“People that were already struggling took their situations to the extreme. They took it out on the ones that they’re at home with. They take it out on who they’re closest to and unfortunately a lot of times that is the children. A lot of times it’s a cycle of abuse as well.”

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. You can find information on how to volunteer with CASA here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
Odessa man in critical condition after car crash
Odessa police have blocked off the intersection of West 4th Street and Eidson Avenue.
Police scene in south Odessa ends with no arrests
Cars fill the parking lot at Cinergy Odessa.
Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound
MMH opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults before the state did - but...
Adults over the age of 16 can get vaccinated in Texas, so why aren’t they?
An Oklahoma couple was arrested after authorities said an 8-year-old boy weighed only 30 pounds.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma couple arrested after 8-year-old son weighed 30 pounds

Latest News

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 0220 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to...
Odessa man in critical condition after car crash
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Midland College completes series sweep of NMMI
Cars fill the parking lot at Cinergy Odessa.
Movie theaters, entertainment sector begin to rebound
MMH opened up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults before the state did - but...
Adults over the age of 16 can get vaccinated in Texas, so why aren’t they?