Customers line up at Jersey Mike’s Subs to benefit the West Texas Food Bank

Hungry customers lined up wall to wall at the Jersey Mike’s Subs Odessa location all so they could pass their dollars on to the West Texas Food Bank.

On this Day of Giving, the sandwich shops in both Midland and Odessa pledged to donate all their earnings from Wednesday to the food bank.

You’ve heard it a million times, but every dollar does make a big difference. To drive that point home, CBS7 visited the food bank’s drive-thru pantry in Odessa to meet people who have felt that difference firsthand.

At the pantry, hundreds of people pulled in to load up with food.

One man said this pantry has been a lifeline for him. The gentlemen by the name of Ricky said he lost his job back in October and he’s been leaning on the food bank to help feed his family every month since.

He said the kindness he found here has sustained both his mind and body until he finally got some good news.

After all that waiting, he finally got a new job.

Now he said he’s ready to put the food bank in his rearview mirror and set the table for the next chapter of his life.

At Jersey Mike’s customers said they were thrilled to do their part by dining in and making it that much easier for people like Ricky to get back on their feet.

