VIDEO: U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue toddlers dropped by smuggler over border barrier

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KOSA) - Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol came to the rescue of two toddlers who were abandoned by smugglers at the border.

According to a release, an agent was using a camera when he saw a smuggler drop two young girls from the top of a 14-foot-high border barrier. After the girls landed on the ground, the agent saw two smugglers run away and leave them behind.

The camera operator then alerted agents to the girls’ location, and the three-year-old and five-year-old girls from Ecuador were rescued.

The girls were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night. If not for the vigilance of our Agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “We are currently working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and attempting to identify these ruthless human smugglers so as to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

