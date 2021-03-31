Unemployment fraud claims on the rise in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the FBI and Better Business Bureau, unemployment scams are on the rise across the Permian Basin.

One woman says she received a letter from the Texas Workforce Commission regarding her unemployment claim, but she’s currently employed.

In March alone, scam victims lost over seven thousand dollars in the Permian Basin to unemployment scams.

According to the FBI, sharing personally identifiable information on the internet makes it easy for scammers to steal identities.

Glenda Williams has never filed an unemployment claim, so it came as a shock when she discovered someone had filed a claim in her name.

She isn’t sure how her personal information was stolen, but now she’s trying to make sure no further damage is done.

She says she contacted the IRS and filed a report with the Odessa Police Department to rectify the situation.

“I was mad. I really was. The first thing you realize is that somebody is out there messing with our identity. You don’t know to what extreme it’s taken. Is it just the unemployment? Are they out there opening credit lines? You just don’t know; you just don’t know. Then you want to know how they got it, how did they get it,” said Williams.

Special agent Jeanette Harper says the FBI is aware of this type of unemployment fraud and has seen several reports.

She says it’s essential to report this type of scam because it prevents your identity from being used in other scenarios.

“Just don’t trust, that’s sad to say. Just don’t trust everything that comes via email or via mail. You have to do a little bit of research on your own. You just want to keep your social security, your date of birth to yourself. You never want to share that with someone you don’t know,” said Harper.

If you receive notice of an unemployment claim you did not file, the Texas Workforce Commission has a portal on their website where you can report that fraudulent claim.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.