Tell Me Something Good - XTO Energy feeds healthcare workers and volunteers at Midland vaccination site
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Volunteers and healthcare workers at the Midland County Horseshoe vaccination site were treated to lunch on Tuesday.
XTO Energy delivered 100 lunches as a thank you for their work with getting Midlanders vaccinated.
The volunteers and workers also received a handwritten thank you card from XTO Energy employees and community members.
